Noah Nuño Strikes Out 10 for Carpinteria in Win Over Hueneme

Baseball

Noah Nuño struck out 10 in 4.2 innings, and Miles Souza singled in two runs in a five-run third inning and two more with a double during a seven-run fourth in a 12-6 Carpinteria win over Hueneme on the first day of the Santa Paula Cardinal Classic Baseball Tournament on Wednesday.

Tony Pozos went 2 for 2 with a RBI and a run scored, and vance Keiser had two hits, a RBI and a run. Left fielder Christian Pena had a single and a sacrifice that helped to spark the Warriors in the third inning.

"Tournament play really forces all the players on the roster to be ready to go," Carpinteria coach Pat Cooney said. "The biggest challenge is budgeting the pitching staff to cover the innings while relying on the offense to provide a cushion. Noah achieved the goal of going 4-plus innings and the bottom part of the lineup really sparked the two big innings that put the game out of reach."

Souza, Jacob Macias and Pozo finished out the game in relief of Nuño.

Carpinteria (3-2) plays two tournament games at home on Thursday: 9:30 a.m. against Fillmore and 3:30 p.m. against Hueneme.

