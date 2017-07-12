Noah Scott’s Mom Urges Random Acts of Kindness to Honor Lompoc Teen

Funeral service held at Orcutt church for teen whose cancer battle rallied the community of Lompoc

While celebrating the life of Noah Scott, his mother urged those at the Lompoc 15-year-old’s funeral to complete a random act of kindness to honor “the treasure that is our Noah.”

“I can’t think of a better way to honor my son than to share kindness like he was,” Kristin Scott said about her oldest son.

The approximately 90-minute service was held Wednesday at Pacific Christian Center in Orcutt, where many in attendance wore the color orange in honor of Noah’s favorite team, the San Francisco Giants.

The Lompoc teen, described as shy, quirky, humble and generous, died June 30 after a nearly year-long battle with leukemia that prompted the Lompoc Valley to rally around Noah and his family, including parents, Charles, a police corporal, and Kristin, and his siblings.

“Noah was not cancer,” his mom said. “But God used that path to touch people.”

Those entering the church were presented business-cards with Noah’s picture along with the words, “This has a been a random act of kindness in honor of Noah Gabriel Scott, 2/13/2002 — to 6/30/2017. Please pay it forward.”

“Make it a point to be kind,” she said, adding that Noah represented intentional kindness.

At one point as she became emotional, her son, Zachary, put a hand on her shoulder for support.

“My brother was one of the best people you would ever meet,” Zachary said. “He would walk through his day, not just going through his day, he would make sure to go out of his way, as my mom said, to be kind.”

As he underwent treatment, Noah’s belief led some people back to their faith, said Senior Pastor Joey Robison from North Avenue Baptist Church, before reading some comments posted on the Team NOAH social media page.

“In my 18 years in Lompoc, I’ve never seen an individual bring every kind of people together in our community,” Robison said, noting the sea of orange around Lompoc to support Noah.

Watching the television news recently, the pastor recalled a story about Noah ending with the comment he wanted people to know Jesus Christ.

“And I said, ‘That stinker. He got the Gospel on the news,” Robison said.

Police Chief Pat Walsh recalled being impressed upon meeting Noah and his brothers on the night of his swearing-in ceremony when he joined the Lompoc force and became their dad’s boss.

A year ago, the chief recalled sending the Lompoc Police Explorer a note about offering up his suffering to God for others, and receiving a response demonstrating the teen’s strong faith.

“Noah was way ahead of me. At 14, he gave testimony that he wanted his suffering to bring people to God,” Walsh said. “We should all aspire to have such faith.”

The chief choked up with emotion as he talked about the community support for the Scotts and their law enforcement family.

“Lompoc really is a special place, full of kind, loving and generous people,” Walsh said. “I don’t even know how to thank everyone or codify what I witnessed. I love Lompoc and I am blessed to live and serve here.”

After a private burial service at the Lompoc Evergreen Cemetery, a reception was held at Johns-Manville Park, where the Lompoc Foursquare Church and North Avenue Baptist Church organized a barbecue lunch with a baseball theme of hot dogs, hamburgers, Red Vines, sunflower seeds and more.

Near the end of the service, Walsh began to spell out logistics of the planned procession back to Lompoc, offering a light-hearted remark Noah likely would have loved.

“I know there are Dodgers fans so I’ll speak slowly,” Walsh said, as audience members laughed.

