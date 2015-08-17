Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 11:28 am | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 
Nobel Laureate Randy Schekman to Speak in Santa Barbara

By Julie Cohen for UC Santa Barbara | August 17, 2015 | 12:31 p.m.

The 60th Kavli Institute for Theoretical Physics will hold a public lecture, “How Cells Package and Traffic Proteins for Export,” featuring Randy Schekman, Nobel Prize winner and professor at UC Berkeley Wednesday, Aug. 19, 8 p.m. ​at the New Vic Theater, 33 W. Victoria St., Santa Barbara​.

Schekman shared the 2013 Nobel Prize in Physiology/Medicine for discovering the mechanisms regulating vesicle traffic.

Traffic inside the cell refers to the constant shuttling of molecular packages (vesicles) to and fro. Some are delivered to internal destinations, but some are delivered to the cell perimeter where they discharge their contents externally.

Understanding this traffic has allowed the biotech industry to exploit yeast as a production platform for the secretion of human proteins such as recombinant insulin. That process now supplies fully 1/3 of the insulin used by people with diabetes worldwide.

Admission to the lecture is free. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis, but seats can be reserved online until Aug. 14.

For more information, contact Greg Huber at [email protected] at 805.893.6345.

— Julie Cohen is a science writer at UC Santa Barbara.

 
