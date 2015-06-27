Taliban Survivor Malala Yousafzai Brings Message of Empowerment to Santa Barbara

Pakistani teen and youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner recounts her inspiring life story, and the cause she represents for youth around the world

Thousands listened attentively as a brave 17-year-old Pakistani girl recounted her story of being shot in the head by the Taliban, and her fight for global education for girls.

Malala Yousafzai, last year’s Nobel Peace Prize laureate and the youngest person to ever win the award, spoke to a sold-out crowd at the Arlington Theatre on Saturday as a part of UC Santa Barbara’s Arts & Lectures Series.

The event was such a success that it was simulcast to full auditoriums at the New Vic Theater nearby as well as UCSB’s Campbell Hall.

Yousafzai drew an enthusiastic crowd in spite of long lines for security checks outside of the Arlington prior to her talk.

Questions for her had been gathered from UCSB students as well as those with the Santa Barbara Middle School Teen Press and at Montecito Union School and Harding University Partnership School.

“Her cause is simple: For the rights of girls around the world to go to school,” said Susan McCaw, a Montecito resident and former U.S. ambassador who introduced Yousafzai.

McCaw — a founding member of the Malala Fund and a sponsor of Saturday’s speech — asked Yousafzai a series of questions while seated on the stage at the Arlington.

More than 66 million girls around the world do not have access to education, Yousafzai said, and in her home region of Pakistan, only one in five girls is allowed to go to school.

Yousafzai’s internationally best-selling book, I Am Malala, recounts her life growing up in the Swat Valley of northern Pakistan, a lush area of mountains and forest that represented a kind of paradise for the young girl and her family before Taliban rule was imposed in her village when she turned 10.

After that, public beatings and executions became the norm, freedom of expression was extinguished and oppression of women ran rampant.

Girls were forbidden to go to school, and during that time, she said, more than 400 schools in the region were destroyed.

Yousafzai’s father, who ran a school for boys and girls in the area, and her mother, both encouraged their daughter to pursue her education, inspiring her to continue speaking out for the rights of other children.

“He did not clip my wings, he let me fly,” she said of her dad.

In 2009, Yousafzai began writing a blog called Diary of a Pakistani Schoolgirl for the BBC’s Urdu website. The blog chronicled her firsthand experience of life under Taliban rule.

Yousafzai posted her entries under a pen name to protect her safety, and she wrote about the threats to schoolchildren; the banning of music, dancing and colorful dress that Taliban leaders said conflicted with Sharia law; and being awoken by artillery fire in the night.

When asked about why she spoke up, Yousafzai said her choice was clear.

“One was to remain silent and wait to be killed, or speak up and be killed,”​ she told the crowd, adding that she felt she might as well get her message out if her life was at stake anyway.

Although the Taliban influence has been curbed in Pakistan, at least for now, domestic child labor and forced marriage continue to be issues for young girls there, she said. Education for those children must be encouraged in Pakistan, and around the world.

“It’s our future, not just their future,” she said to applause.

Yousafzai was the subject of a New York Times documentary called Class Dismissed, and her outcry against the Taliban’s crackdown on education made her a target of the fundamentalist Islamic political group.

In 2012, as she was coming home from school with other classmates, a masked gunman boarded the bus and demanded to know which one of the girls was Yousafzai. He then shot her in the head, with the bullet traveling through the left side of her head, neck and shoulder.

She was taken to a Pakistani military hospital for treatment and later airlifted to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham, England, where she underwent multiple surgeries and rehabilitation.

Since then, Yousafzai has traveled around the world speaking on behalf of children’s access to education. The cause has taken her from working with boys and girls in Syrian refugee camps to addressing the United Nations to urging Nigeria’s president — in a face-to-face meeting — to do more to help the 276 school girls kidnapped by the Islamic terrorist group, Boko Haram, in 2014.

She recalled for Saturday’s audience the day she learned she had won the Nobel Prize. She was at school and at first thought she was in trouble when her headmaster walked into her classroom. She was told she had won the award, and her teachers began to cry.

When asked about the United States’ dropout rate, Yousafzai encouraged students to remember that on the other side of the world, children are fighting for their right to receive quality, free education and that students in the developed world should not take that access for granted.

“They should be very thankful to God,” she said.

Yousafzai was also asked about Islam and terrorism, and she responded that tolerance is a key tenet of the faith.

Problems arise, she said, when “people are not allowed to interpret the Koran in their own way.” She added that poverty and other factors also play into an environment that could encourage extremism.

“My Islam means peace, education and speaking up for what’s right,” she said.

On her latest tour of the United States, Yousafzai has spoken to Congress in Washington, as well as at events in New York and the San Francisco Bay Area. After Santa Barbara, she’s headed to Los Angeles for another speech.

Yousafzai also made a stop in Denver, where she surprised a dozen women who were reading her book as a group at a maximum-security prison.

The women had been gathered in a room to talk about the book when the author herself walked in.

“It was an emotional meeting,” she recalled, adding that many tears were shed by all of the women involved. She said they expressed how they were inspired by her book, and were looking forward to their own second chance to contribute to society.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .