Nobody Flagged For Firework Violations in Lompoc on Fourth

Lompoc police issued no citations connected to the July 4th holiday this year, and police are crediting the community’s cooperation in helping create a comparatively mellow Independence Day from previous years. There were also no firework-related injuries reported.

A total of 52 firework complaints were received by the Lompoc Police Department leading up to and during Independence Day, with 38 of those reported through the Police Department’s mobile app.

Lompoc Police Sgt. Kevin Martin said the reporting of firework issues through the department’s mobile app significantly lessened the burden on 9-1-1 and police business lines.

“Our Police Department dispatchers felt this was one of the more mellow July Fourths they have worked in a long time, and the Lompoc Police Department would like to thank the community for its help,” Martin said.

The Lompoc Fire Department reported three dumpster fires on July 4, believed to be started by fireworks, which followed a fire last week on the exterior of Anderson Recreation Center that was started by illegal fireworks use.

On July 4, Lompoc firefighters spoke to several residents who were using illegal fireworks. In addition, several fire engines, a battalion chief and the Lompoc fire chief patrolled the evening of July 4.

— Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc.