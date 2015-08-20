Noel Ann Warffuel of Santa Maria, 1932–2015

Posted on August 20, 2015 | 9:46 a.m.

Source: Dudley Hoffman Mortuary

Noel Ann Warffuel passed away Aug. 8, 2015.

She was born in Oak Park, Ill. and attended grade school and high school there. After high school, she attended St. Luke’s Hospital in Chicago and received her certificate as an x-ray technician.

While living in Illinois, she met her husband, Morgan Warffuel, when she was fifteen.

After her husband returned from Korea, they moved to Santa Barbara in 1954. Three years later they moved to Santa Maria, where she attended Cal Poly and graduated with her master’s degree in education.

Noel was also in the first class at Cal Poly that had female graduates. During that time she raised three sons, who all have received college degrees. Morgan, a medical doctor, Mark, a lawyer and Michael, a teacher.

Noel taught thirty years in the Santa Maria Bonita School district. She then worked at Allan Hancock College in the special resource program for nine years.

Noel was a natural leader. When she worked for Santa Maria Bonita, she was very active in the teachers association as the vice president, and later the president. Noel was also the president of the part time faculty association.

In Lake Marie, where Noel lived for 44 years, she was very active in the Lake Marie Club where her leadership role came in to play once more, she was the vice president and later the president.

Noel Ann is survived by her husband of 64 years, her three sons, seven grandchildren and older sister, Doris Loomis. Noel was preceded in death by her parents Harriet and Russel Whelan, her brother Robert Whelan and mother in law Anna May Warffuel.

A memorial, to celebrate Noel’s life will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 25, at the St. Andrews Methodist Church at 11 a.m. It will be followed by a reception in the church’s dining hall.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to the Alzheimer Association.

