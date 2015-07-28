Noel Quiroga of Santa Barbara, 1952-2015

Posted on July 28, 2015 | 5:07 p.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

On the afternoon of July 25, 2015, Noel Quiroga, Sr. (“Papa”), passed away with his family at his side.

Noel was born on May 30, 1952, in Sandias, Durango, Mexico, to Abel and Rafaela Quiroga.

In his early years, he immigrated to the United States, arriving in Sacramento, California, where he lived with his parents and siblings for a couple of years before moving to Santa Barbara and making it his home.

He attended Santa Barbara Junior High School and Santa Barbara High School.

In 1974, he married Yolanda, and together they had three children.

Noel was a man of calm demeanor. He consistently kept a positive outlook in life, and was known as a friendly and giving person who was always in a good mood.

He showed great vigor, pride and courage throughout his life, and these qualities were never more apparent than in his courageous battle with cancer for the past four years, all the while staying positive, never giving up, and fighting until the end.

Noel worked as a construction worker for the Laborers Local Union 591 for 30 years until his retirement; he also bar-tended at Billy Sierra’s Hacienda Night Club in the late '80s and '90s and Felix’s Cantina.

Noel loved spending time with his family, barbecuing, camping, and most of all taking fishing trips to Cachuma Lake with his family. He also enjoyed playing poker, pool, watching soccer, dancing to his favorite corridos and reading his Spanish comic books and “La Alarma.”

Noel was preceded in death by his parents, Abel and Rafaela Quiroga, and his brother, Armando Quiroga.

Noel is survived by his wife of 40 years, Yolanda; his children, Noel Jr., Claudia, and Elisabet (Chuy); his 2 grandsons, Christian and Matteo; siblings, Rafael (Consuelo); Miguel (Luz); Lupe (Rodney) and Rosa; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family.

The family would like to thank all the staff of Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care of Santa Barbara.

A Rosary will be held on Thursday, July 30, at 7 p.m. at Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapel, on 15 E. Sola St. in Santa Barbara.

A mass will take place at Our Lady of Guadalupe at 10 a.m., Friday, July 31, with the burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery, 199 N. Hope Ave., in Santa Barbara.