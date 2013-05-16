Noellan Marie Bickham of Santa Barbara, 1946-2013

Posted on May 16, 2013 | 1:41 a.m.

Source: Bickham Family

Mrs. Noellan Marie Bickham, aged 67, died peacefully in Santa Barbara on May 10, 2013.

A memorial service will be held at at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 18, 2013, at Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels’ downtown Santa Barbara location, 15 E. Sola St. A private inurnment will be held at Goleta Cemetery, 44 S. San Antonio Road.

Noellan was born in Oakland, California, on April 22, 1946, to Margaret and Vernon McClellan. She married her husband, Terry, in 1975. In 1984, they moved to Santa Barbara, where Noellan worked as a librarian for the city. She loved working with the public and her fellow employees.

Noellan was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Frank and Nick McClellan, and her stepson, Todd. She is survived by her husband, Terry; her stepsons Terry Jr., David (Laurie) and Paul (Helen); her grandchildren Heather, Kalie, Alysa, Alia and Megan; her great-grandchildren, fraternal twins Asher and Milla; her sister-in-law Mia, nephew Aaron and niece Katherine.

Noellan was a true and loyal woman who cared for others more than herself. She will be greatly missed.

Noellan’s family would like to thank everyone at Serenity House for their care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Serenity House. Click here to make a memorial donation online.

Click here to leave an online memory or condolence.

Arrangements are by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.