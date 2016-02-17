Noise Ordinance Changes Proposed by SBCC Neighborhood Task Force Passed by City Council

On Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2016, the Santa Barbara City Council voted unanimously to approve proposed changes to the city’s noise ordinance.

The changes will allow for steep fines for those causing noise disturbances in residential neighborhoods. The passage comes after two years of work by the Santa Barbara City College Neighborhood Task Force, established in Fall 2014 to address college-neighborhood concerns.

The task force comprised neighborhood residents, representatives from the City of Santa Barbara, SBCC administrators and faculty and SBCC Student Senate.

SBCC Trustees Marianne Kugler and Marty Blum co-chaired the task force, which met over the course of many months to identify neighborhood issues and develop strategies to address concerns.

At Tuesday’s City Council Meeting, over a dozen speakers addressed the City Council during public comment. An overwhelming majority of speakers voiced their support for the proposed ordinance.

Representatives from SBCC and the task force also spoke to stress the work it has done and express support for this neighborhood improvement measure.

“I applaud the Santa Barbara City Council for their support in moving this forward,” stated SBCC President Lori Gaskin.

“This is the first step in implementing the recommendations proposed by the neighborhood task force. The task force has worked together over the course of two years and countless hours to develop sustainable community-based strategies," she said. "SBCC is a partner in this effort and we look forward to continued collaboration with the City and the Task Force.”

Another priority implementation piece is the initiation of a Student Neighborhood Assistance Program (SNAP), which would be modeled after San Luis Obispo’s SNAP program, which has had success in ameliorating neighborhood concerns around the Cal Poly campus.

At Tuesday’s meeting, the City Council expressed their support in prioritizing that effort, which would be spearheaded by the Santa Barbara Police Department.

In a demonstration of the College’s commitment to the SNAP program, SBCC has committed $100,000 to launch the program.

— Luz Reyes-Martin is the interim public information officer for Santa Barbara City College.