Nominate Group or Individual Who Helps Make Santa Barbara Look Good

By Bryan Latchford for city of Santa Barbara | March 19, 2019 | 9:00 a.m.

Nominations for the Spirit of Service Awards will be accepted until 5 p.m. Monday, April 15. The program honors people, groups and organizations in the community that further the mission of Looking Good Santa Barbara by fulfilling one of the following awards categories:

» Waste Reduction (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle and Compost) — An individual, group, business or agency that has made a significant effort to contribute to waste reduction in Santa Barbara.

» Clean Community — An individual, group, business or agency that has made a significant effort to reduce graffiti and/or litter through clean-up projects.

» Jack Cantin Youth Award — A group or an individual, age 21 years or younger, who has made a significant effort to reduce waste (reduce, reuse, recycle or compost), reduce blight (e.g. graffiti, litter), or otherwise improve the environment.

To nominate an individual, group, business, or agency visit the Spirit of Service Page for the nomination form and eligibility criteria. Winners will be honored at an awards ceremony in May.

For more information, contact Looking Good Santa Barbara, 805-564-5669. Looking Good Santa Barbara is a program of city trash and recycling.

— Bryan Latchford for city of Santa Barbara.

 

