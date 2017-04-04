Nominate Santa Maria for $20,000 Park Improvements Grant

With a mouse click or a smartphone swipe, Santa Maria residents can help try to replace popular park playground equipment destroyed by a recent fire. Visit nrpa.org/beinspired to nominate the city of Santa Maria for a $20,000 grant.

The National Recreation and Park Association is collaborating with the Walt Disney Company, ABC Television Group, and ESPN to revitalize parks across the United States.

The city that receives the most nominations by the end of April will receive a $20,000 grant to improve a local park. In light of the March 27 fire at Armstrong Park that destroyed a large play structure, this contest provides an opportunity to attain needed funds for a new structure.

Everyone who nominates Santa Maria will be entered into a drawing for a tablet outfitted for the outdoors. Park supporters are encouraged to submit a nomination once per day to maximize the city’s chance of winning the grant and their chances of winning the tablet.

Questions regarding this grant competition may be directed to the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department at 925-0951 ext. 2260.

— Mark van de Kamp for city of Santa Maria.