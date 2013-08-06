Nomination Deadline Aug. 30 for Santa Barbara Man, Woman of Year

The Santa Barbara Foundation, Noozhawk and KDB 93.7 FM invite nominations for the 71st Annual Man and Woman of the Year.

This important community award highlights the spirit of volunteerism by honoring those who have made significant and positive impact on the community through their volunteer efforts.

There are many in our community who give generously of their time and talent to important causes — this annual event celebrates everyone while also highlighting the work of one man and one woman who embody this powerful message through their exemplary volunteer efforts.

Nomination criteria and forms can be found online by clicking here. One may also call the Santa Barbara Foundation at 805.963.1873 to receive a form through email.

Nominations must be received by 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30.

All nominations will be kept confidential, and the Man and Woman of the Year will be revealed at a luncheon at the Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15.

Mark your calendar, save the date and make your nomination today!