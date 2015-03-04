Nomination Deadline Nears for Looking Good Santa Barbara’s Spirit of Service Awards

The public nomination deadline for the 11th annual Spirit of Service Awards ends March 13.

We encourage residents to take a moment and nominate a person, group or project that has made a notable impact doing volunteer work within Santa Barbara city limits in the last year.

Nominations can be submitted with a simple form online by clicking here.

The annual Spirit of Service Awards are one of the flagship programs of Looking Good Santa Barbara.

The awards highlight the efforts of those within the community who truly make Santa Barbara shine. These prestigious awards are presented in two categories: waste reduction (reduce, reuse, recycle, and compost) and clean community (graffiti and litter abatement).

Winners will be honored at a luncheon in May presided over by Mayor Helene Schneider.

— Lorraine Cruz-Carpenter is the executive coordinator for Looking Good Santa Barbara.