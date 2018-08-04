Saturday, August 4 , 2018, 5:13 pm | Fair 74º

 
 
 
 

Nomination Deadlines Set for Lompoc District Election Candidates

By Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc | August 4, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

The nomination period that is currently open for candidacy in Lompoc District 2, District 3 and the at-large position of mayor closes Friday, Aug. 10, the city of Lompoc has announced.

During this nomination period, registered voters in the city of Lompoc can be nominated and run for the council seat in District 2 or District 3 if they live in those districts, and registered voters who live anywhere inside Lompoc city limits can run for mayor.

Lompoc City Council terms are four-year periods, with the next one running December 2018 through December 2022. The term for the mayor’s seat is two years, with the next period running December 2018 through December 2020.

The nomination period began on July 16, and deadlines are as follows:

Friday,  Nominations close.

Aug. 10: Deadline for filing nomination papers with the city clerk.  All relevant documents must be filed at one time.

Wednesday: Nomination extension

Aug. 15: Filing period will be extended only for non-incumbents and only if an incumbent eligible for re-election does not file by Aug. 12.

If only one person files nomination papers or no one files nomination papers for any of these open seats, the Lompoc City Council can make the determination to cancel that election by certifying there are not more candidates than offices to be elected; and can appoint an eligible registered voter to that office.

» Residency: A candidate must be a U.S. citizen and a registered voter of the state of California and the city of Lompoc at the time nomination papers are issued.

Each candidate for Lompoc City Council must be a resident of his or her district for 30 days immediately preceding the date of filing for candidacy, and must continue to reside within the district during his or her term of office.

» Nomination papers: Each candidate must be nominated by not less than 20, and not more than 30 registered voters. Candidates for district office must be nominated by registered voters of that district. A candidate may sign his or her nomination paper.

No voter may sign more than one nomination paper for the same office. Each seat of the governing body is considered a separate office.

More information on Lompoc district elections and district boundaries is available at the city’s website: cityoflompoc.com/Clerk/electionofficial.htm.

— Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc.

 

