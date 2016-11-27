Lompoc Seeks Nominations for Top Holiday Trimmings

The Lompoc Beautification & Appearance Commission is accepting nominations for its 22nd Annual Holiday Decoration Contest.
Nominations of houses, apartments and businesses with outdoor holiday decorations are welcomed for consideration. Prize winners will be picked by Lompoc Beautification & Appearance Commission judges, with judging taking place at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12.
Homes and businesses nominated are asked to turn on their holiday lights before judging.
Holiday Decoration Contest nominations must be submitted by noon Monday, Dec. 12. To make nominations, please call Diane at 875-8034.
— Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc.