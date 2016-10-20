Nominations Being Accepted For Beattie Park’s Recognition Grove

Nominations are being accepted for individuals to honor in Beattie Park’s Recognition Grove in Lompoc for 2017.

The Recognition Grove program is run by the Lompoc Beautification and Appearance Commission in conjunction with the Lompoc Parks and Recreation Commission, and honors Lompoc Valley residents who have made significant contributions to the community.

Applications for nomination can be obtained at: http://www.cityoflompoc.com/parks_rec/pdf/RecognitionGrove.pdf, and must be submitted as detailed on the application by Thursday, Dec. 1.

A $300 fee to cover the cost of the bronze recognition plaques must be submitted along with each application, which will be returned to the applicant if their nominee is not selected as one of those chosen for inclusion in Recognition Grove for 2017.

The new recognition plaques will be unveiled as part of Arbor Day celebrations in April 2017.

For more information or to request a hard copy of the application, contact Diane Najera, 875-8034.

— Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc.