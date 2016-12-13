Nominations Due Soon for 2016 Carpinteria Chamber Community Awards

The Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce will roll out the red carpet to celebrate the stars of the community at the 59th Annual Community Awards Banquet on Saturday, Jan. 21.

Those wising to nominate individuals to be considered for the 2016 awards can get application forms at the Chamber office, 1056 Eugenia Place B, Carpinteria, or online at www.carpinteriachamber.org. Deadlines for submitting nomination forms are as follows:

Friday, Dec. 16: Carpinterian of the Year 2016, Large Business 2016 and Small Business 2016.

Friday, Dec. 30: Merit Award Recognition 2016.

The public is invited to attend the Chamber's Annual Meeting and Awards Banquet at the Carpinteria Boys & Girls Club, 4849 Foothill Road. The Chamber will honor its 2016 award recipients who also will include Chamber Ambassador of the Year and Outstanding Educators of the Year.



There will be merit awards honoring volunteers from multiple organizations such as the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce, service clubs and nonprofits.

The Chamber welcomes community members to attend and/or participate as a volunteers. Community sponsorships begin at $500.

To reserve a seat, inquire about sponsorships, or get more information, contact Joyce at the Carpinteria Valley Chamber, 684.5479, or email [email protected]

— Joyce Donaldson for Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce.