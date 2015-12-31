Monday, April 2 , 2018, 5:04 pm | Mostly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 
Nominations Invited for Santa Barbara Foundation’s 73rd Man and Woman of the Year Awards

By Andrew Fletcher for the Santa Barbara Foundation | December 31, 2015 | 4:05 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Foundation announced that the 73rd Man and Woman of the Year reception will be held March 9, 2016. Nominations for the two awards open Jan. 4, 2016, at SBFoundation.org/MW73.

The Man and Woman of the Year awards honor extraordinary service and voluntarism in Santa Barbara. Past recipients of the award were volunteers who served Santa Barbara and strengthened the community by mentoring children, caring for people in need, responding in time of disaster and promoting education.

The 72nd Man and Woman of the Year award recipients were Steve Lyons and Carol Palladini.

Nominations for the 73rd Man and Woman of the Year awards will be open to any Santa Barbara resident whose service in 2015 represented a meaningful commitment to the community, addressed a real community need or enhanced the quality of life in Santa Barbara or involved acts of generosity, kindness or innovation.

The recipients of the awards will be revealed at an 11:30 a.m. luncheon at the Four Seasons Biltmore, Coral Casino, Wednesday, March 9, 2016.

Nominations for the Man and Woman of the Year are confidential.

For more information about the awards or reception, please contact the Santa Barbara Foundation at 805.963.1873 or [email protected].

The 73rd Man and Woman of the Year reception is sponsored by the Santa Barbara Foundation, Noozhawk and Montecito Bank & Trust.

— Andrew Fletcher is the communications director for the Santa Barbara Foundation.

 
