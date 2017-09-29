Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 4:51 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Business

Nominations Open for Innovation Awards

By Victoria Conner for EconAlliance | September 29, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Innovations with a strong Northern Santa Barbara County connection and impact are now being accepted by EconAlliance for its annual Innovation Award. Submission deadline is Oct. 13.

The Innovation Award will be presented Nov. 9, at the EconAlliance Future Forum and Annual Dinner at Hotel Corque in Solvang.

Innovation Committee Chair Ben Oakley said the rules of entry are:

» Companies/organizations may nominate themselves.

» Nominee must have a “presence” and/or significant economic impact in Northern Santa Barbara County.

» The definition of innovation in terms of the award is broad-based. The innovation can be a device, a process, a concept, an operation, a computer program, etc.

» Nominations will be evaluated based on the following three criteria: Innovation, value, overall impact.

» Nominations can include photos, written descriptions, and any additional materials deemed relevant for consideration.

Innovation Award information is available on the EconAlliance website, http://www.econalliance.org/strategies/entrepreneurship-innovation/ and may be submitted online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2017InnovationAwd.

By email, go to http://www.econalliance.org/strategies/entrepreneurship-innovation/), scroll down to 2017 Innovation Award Nomination Forum, download, complete, scan and send to [email protected]

By mail to: Go to http://www.econalliance.org/strategies/entrepreneurship-innovation/), scroll down to 2017 Innovation Award Nomination Forum, download, complete, and send to EconAlliance Innovation Award at 2605 S. Miller St., Ste. 107, Santa Maria, CA 93455.

The 2017 Future Forum and Annual Dinner will include a panel discussion on Artificial Intelligence – Friend or Foe, moderated by Steve Burgess, president of the Foresight Institute in Palo Alto and principal of Burgess Forensics, heaquartered in Santa Maria with data associates worldwide.

A second dinner topic, Broadband - Globally, Locally will be presented by Digital West CEO Tim Williams.

Dinner information is at http://www.econalliance.org/2017-future-forum/; with a registration link at the top of the page.

— Victoria Conner for EconAlliance.

 

 


 

 
