Nominations Open For Santa Barbara County Leadership Awards

The Santa Barbara Foundation has announced the nomination process is now open for the first Santa Barbara County Leadership Awards. Three awards will be given honoring and celebrating the hard work, commitment and impact of social sector leaders and organizations throughout the region.

“People in the nonprofit sector often feel under-appreciated and under-supported, given the daily challenges they overcome developing their organizations and ensuring that they have capacity to meet the critical needs of our residents,” said Ron Gallo, president/CEO of the Santa Barbara Foundation.

The Visionary Leader Award recognizes someone whose career has achieved extraordinary impact within the nonprofit sector, addressing one or more of Santa Barbara County’s most pressing long-term challenges.

This person demonstrates out-of-the -box thinking that has led to enhancing the economic, cultural or social well-being of the county.

The Better Together Award recognizes a nonprofit organization that has built collaborative relationships with other nonprofits, businesses or individuals whose combined efforts have had a significant, positive and systemic impact.

The Emerging Leader Award celebrates and calls attention to the promise and impact of talented nonprofit leaders who have recently made it to the top of their organization or are on their way.

All awards include a financial contribution to support the individual, organization or collaboration being honored.

The Visionary Leader Award includes $75,000 to be allocated in support of the individual’s compensation and benefits ($25,000), general operating support for the nonprofit organization ($40,000), and staff training and development ($10,000).

The Better Together Award includes $25,000 to directly benefit the collaboration or partnership.

The Emerging Leader Award includes $5,000 for the recipient’s compensation and benefits.

The three awards are a project of the Santa Barbar Foundation’s newest venture, the Collaboration for Social Impact (CSI), created to ensure nonprofit leaders and organizations have the knowledge, skills and resources to fulfill their mission.

CSI facilitates workshops, seminars, coaching and mentoring, and engages in public and sector advocacy developed and implemented through an ongoing collaboration with community leaders and partner organizations.

CSI is advised by a diverse group of nonprofit executive leaders who live and work in Santa Barbara County. They are:

Victoria Juarez, president/CEO, Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara; Patricia Keelean, CEO, Community Action Commission; Eder Gaona-Macedo, executive director, Future Leaders of America; Sylvia Barnard, executive director, Good Samaritan Shelter; Dean Palius, CEO, Santa Ynez Valley People Helping People; Roger Durling, executive director, Santa Barbara International Film Festival; Sigrid Wright, president/CEO, Community Environmental Council; Sean Hawkins, executive director, Santa Maria Valley Humane Society; Ernesto Paredes, Santa Barbara Foundation trustee.

The Santa Barbara County Leadership Awards joins the Santa Barbara Foundation’s tradition of honoring outstanding service to community members and agencies.

The Man & Woman of the Year awards is in its 76th year honoring service in Santa Barbara, while the Celebrate Philanthropy awards recognize individuals, couples or families of the Santa Maria Valley.

Those awards honor volunteerism and philanthropy, whereas the Santa Barbara County Leadership Awards are specifically for full-time or part-time, nonprofit-sector professionals.

For more information about the nomination process for the Santa Barbara County Leadership Awards, visit SBFoundation.org/SBCLAwards. Nominations are open April 5-May 3. Awards will be announce at an event on May 14.



For more about Santa Barbara Foundation, visit SBFoundation.org.

— Jordan Killebrew for Santa Barbara Foundation.