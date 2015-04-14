Nominations for Environmental Volunteers Sought for Cox Conserves Heroes Awards Program

Cox Communications, in partnership with The Trust for Public Land, is seeking nominations for environmental volunteers in Cox’s service areas in Orange County, San Diego and Santa Barbara.

Nominations are being accepted at CoxConservesHeroes.com through 5 p.m. April 27 for volunteers who are creating, preserving or enhancing outdoor spaces.

Judging panels, comprised of local civic and environmental leaders, will select one finalist from each area who will then compete to be named California’s 2015 Cox Conserves Hero. The winner, chosen through an online public vote, will receive $10,000 to donate to his or her selected environmental nonprofit beneficiary. The two finalists each will receive $5,000 for their nonprofits of choice.

The winner announcement will be held in June.

Nominee activities must be performed on a volunteer basis and may not be part of an individual’s paid job.

In California, the Cox Conserves Heroes program has honored more than 65 environmental volunteers and donated nearly $250,000 to their local nonprofits of choice. The program is sponsored locally by Bank of America and the University of San Diego, as well as supported by Orange County’s KX 93.5.

The Cox Conserves Heroes program was created through a partnership between The Trust for Public Land and Cox Enterprises, the parent company of Cox Communications.

Cox Conserves Heroes also takes place in Arizona, Georgia, Florida, Louisiana, Massachusetts and Virginia.

— Ceanne Guerra is the public relations manager for Cox Communications.