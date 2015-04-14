Monday, April 30 , 2018, 2:03 pm | Partly Cloudy 62º

 
 
 
 

Nominations for Environmental Volunteers Sought for Cox Conserves Heroes Awards Program

By Ceanne Guerra for Cox Communications | April 14, 2015 | 10:48 a.m.

Cox Communications, in partnership with The Trust for Public Land, is seeking nominations for environmental volunteers in Cox’s service areas in Orange County, San Diego and Santa Barbara.

Nominations are being accepted at CoxConservesHeroes.com through 5 p.m. April 27 for volunteers who are creating, preserving or enhancing outdoor spaces.

Judging panels, comprised of local civic and environmental leaders, will select one finalist from each area who will then compete to be named California’s 2015 Cox Conserves Hero. The winner, chosen through an online public vote, will receive $10,000 to donate to his or her selected environmental nonprofit beneficiary. The two finalists each will receive $5,000 for their nonprofits of choice.

The winner announcement will be held in June.

Nominee activities must be performed on a volunteer basis and may not be part of an individual’s paid job.

In California, the Cox Conserves Heroes program has honored more than 65 environmental volunteers and donated nearly $250,000 to their local nonprofits of choice. The program is sponsored locally by Bank of America and the University of San Diego, as well as supported by Orange County’s KX 93.5.

The Cox Conserves Heroes program was created through a partnership between The Trust for Public Land and Cox Enterprises, the parent company of Cox Communications.

Cox Conserves Heroes also takes place in Arizona, Georgia, Florida, Louisiana, Massachusetts and Virginia.

— Ceanne Guerra is the public relations manager for Cox Communications.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 