Nominees Sought for Awards Celebrating Older Americans

Nominees are being sought for seven categories of awards to be presented as part of the Older American's Month (May 2016) celebration activities hosted by the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens.

The seven award categories are Senior Citizen of the Year, Senior Citizen Program of the Year, Public Official of the Year Media, Advocate of the Year, Caregiver of the Year, Older Worker and Intergenerational Effort of the Year.

“2016 marks the 32nd year of activities to celebrate Older American's Month,” said Barry Jay Marks, Area Agency on Aging advisory council chair. “At this time, the community recognizes significant achievements and the contribution of senior citizens to the community. In addition, many fine programs have been designed to create a safe and healthy community for frail at-risk older person and these programs merit attention.”

May 2016 will be declared Older Americans Month by President Obama and Governor Brown. The official theme selected for Older Americans Month 2016, “Blaze A Trail,” encourages older Americans to stay engaged, active and involved in their own lives and in their communities.

“May is when we celebrate Older Americans Month, acknowledging the perennial contributions of older adults to our nation,” Marks said. “Older Americans Month provides an opportunity to raise awareness of the important issues facing older adults and highlight the ways that older Americans are advocating for themselves, their peers and their communities.”

Now is the time to Blaze A Trail to make the benefits of community living a reality for more older Americans. Together we can promote healthy aging, increase community involvement for older adults and tackle important issues like the prevention of elder abuse.

All persons are invited to present candidates for the award categories. Nomination forms may be obtained from the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens by calling 1.800.510.2020, emailing [email protected] or visiting www.CentralCoastSeniors.org.

Deadline for submission of nominations is April 15, 2016.

In Santa Barbara County the celebration to honor the nominees will be held at the Santa Ynez Valley Marriot May 5, 2016, at 2 p.m.

In San Luis Obispo County the celebration to honor the nominees will be held at the Sierra Vista Hospital Monday, May 23, 2016, at 2 p.m.

For more information about local activities for Older Americans Month, contact Joyce Ellen Lippman, Area Agency on Aging director, at 805.925.9554 or [email protected].

— Joyce Ellen Lippman represents the Central Coast Commission for Seniors Citizens.