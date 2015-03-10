Commission Seeks Nominees for Awards Celebrating Older Americans Month

Nominees are being sought for seven categories of awards to be presented as part of the Older Americans Month celebration activities in May.

The seven award categories are: Senior Citizen of the Year, Senior Citizen Program of the Year, Public Official of the Year Media, Advocate of the Year, Caregiver of the Year, Older Worker and Intergenerational Effort of the Year.

"2015 marks the 31st year of activities to celebrate Older Americans Month," said Amy Mallett, chair of the Area Agency on Aging Advisory Council. "At this time, the community recognizes significant achievements and the contribution of senior citizens to the community. In addition, many fine programs have been designed to create a safe and healthy community for frail at-risk older person and these programs merit attention."

May 2015 will be declared Older Americans Month by President Obama and California Gov. Jerry Brown. The official theme selected for Older Americans Month 2015 is “Get Into the Act” and encourages older Americans to stay engaged, active and involved in their own lives and in their communities.

"This year, in honor of the 50th anniversary of the Older Americans Act, the focus is on how older adults are taking charge of their health, getting engaged in their communities, and making a positive impact in the lives of others," Mallett said. "The theme for Older Americans Month 2015 is Get into the Act.

"Older Americans Month provides an opportunity to raise awareness of the importance of community engagement as a tool for enhancing the wellbeing of older adults. Now is the time to Get into the Act to make the benefits of community living a reality for more older Americans. Together we can promote healthy aging, increase community involvement for older adults, and tackle important issues like the prevention of elder abuse."

All people are invited to present candidates for the award categories. Nomination forms may be obtained from the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens by calling 800.510.2020 or via email at [email protected] or by clicking here. The deadline for submission of nominations is April 27.

In Santa Barbara County, the celebration to honor the nominees will be held at the Santa Ynez Valley Marriot at 2 p.m. May 26. In San Luis Obispo County, the celebration to honor the nominees will be held at the Embassy Suites at 2 p.m. May 20.

For more information about local activities for Older Americans Month, contact Joyce Ellen Lippman with the Area Agency on Aging at 805.925.9554 (voice) or via email at [email protected].

— Joyce Ellen Lippman represents the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens.