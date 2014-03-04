Commission for Senior Citizens Seeks Nominations for Awards Celebrating Older Americans Month

Nominees are being sought for seven categories of awards to be presented as part of the Older Americans Month, in May, celebration activities.

The seven award categories are: Senior Citizen of the Year, Senior Citizen Program of the Year, Public Official of the Year Media, Advocate of the Year, Caregiver of the Year, Older Worker and Intergenerational Effort of the Year.

2014 marks the 30th year of activities to celebrate Older Americans Month. At this time, the community recognizes significant achievements and the contribution of senior citizens to the community. In addition, many fine programs have been designed to create a safe and healthy community for frail, at-risk older people, and these programs merit attention.

May will be declared Older Americans Month by President Barack Obama and California Gov. Jerry Brown. The official theme selected for Older Americans Month 2013, “Safe Today, Healthy Tomorrow,” encourages older Americans to stay engaged, active and involved in their own lives and in their communities.

“Older adults are at a much higher risk of unintentional injury and even death than the rest of the population,” said Karen O’Neil, president of the Board of Directors. “Unintentional injuries to older persons result in millions of medically treated injuries and more than 30,000 deaths every year. With a focus on safety during Older Americans Month, the Area Agency on Aging joins with the aging network to use this opportunity to raise awareness about this critical issue. By taking control of their safety, older Americans can live longer, healthier lives."

“In fact, older Americans are more active in community life than ever before, thanks in part to advances in health care, education, technology and financial stability over the past decades that have greatly increased their vitality and standard of living,” said Amy Mallett, chairwoman of the AAA Advisory Council.

All people are invited to present candidates for the award categories. Nomination forms may be obtained from the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens by calling 800.510.2020 or via email at [email protected] or online by clicking here. The deadline to submit nominations is April 25.

In Santa Barbara County, the celebration to honor the nominees will be held at the Santa Ynez Valley Marriot at 2 p.m. May 14. In San Luis Obispo County, the celebration to honor the nominees will be held at Embassy Suites at 2 p.m. May 13.

For more information about local activities for Older Americans Month contact Joyce Ellen Lippman of the Area Agency on Aging at 805.925.9554 or [email protected].

— Joyce Ellen Lippman for the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens.