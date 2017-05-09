Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 7:05 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Nominees Sought for Environmental Heroes Awards

By Donna Hahn for Cox Communications | May 9, 2017 | 2:08 p.m.

Cox Communications, in partnership with the Trust for Public Land, is asking members of the public to nominate their local Santa Barbara environmental heroes for Cox’s statewide 2017 Cox Conserves Heroes awards program.

Nominations for volunteers who are creating, preserving or enhancing outdoor spaces are being accepted at CoxConservesHeroes.com through 5 p.m. Friday, May 12.

Volunteers should be located in Cox’s service areas in Santa Barbara, Palos Verdes, Orange County and San Diego.
 
Eligibility criteria:

Nominee’s activity creates, protects and/or beautifies an outdoor community space; nominee’s activity is done on a volunteer basis and not part of his or her paid employment; nominee’s activity inspires others to engage in community conservation.
 
Local judging panels, comprised of local civic and environmental leaders, will select three finalists.

The winner, chosen through an online public vote, will be named California’s 2017 Cox Conserves Hero and receive $10,000 to donate to his or her environmental nonprofit of choice. The two finalists will each receive $5,000 for their nonprofits of choice.
 
Nonprofit of Choice Criteria:

The organization must be a public 501(c)(3); the organization’s efforts must focus on environmental improvement.
 
California’s Cox Conserves Heroes Timeline: Public nominations accepted April 24-May 12; public voting is in June; winner will be announced in late June.

In California, the Cox Conserves Heroes program has honored nearly 70 environmental volunteers and donated nearly $250,000 to their local nonprofits of choice.

In partnership with the Trust for Public Land, the national Cox Conserves Heroes program has donated nearly $800,000 to environmental nonprofits, and nearly 200 volunteers have been honored.

Cox Conserves Heroes also takes place in Arizona, Georgia, Florida, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Virginia and Washington, and is part of the company’s national Cox Conserves sustainability program that is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

— Donna Hahn for Cox Communications.

 
