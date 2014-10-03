Shark Attack Prompts Beach Closures at Vandenberg AFB

Surfer apparently bitten in the leg by a great while in water a quarter mile north of Wall Beach

A great white shark apparently bit and injured a surfer in a non-fatal incident off the coast of Vandenberg Air Force Base late Thursday afternoon, leading military officials to close the beaches for 72 hours.

The incident occurred as the anniversaries of similar attacks that killed two men two years apart are approaching later this month.

While Air Force officials remained mum for most of Friday, the Shark Research Committee posted an alert sent from Vandenberg saying the attack happened at 5:30 p.m. Thursday and involved an 8- to 10-foot great white shark north of Wall Beach.

Base representatives only said a non-fatal shark occurred, and that base beaches, including Surf, Minuteman and Wall, will remain closed until 4 p.m. Sunday.

The 28-year-old victim, a government civilian employee whose name wasn't released, reportedly went to an unidentified hospital after the incident for treatment of a shark bite on the knee, resulting in a puncture wound, Vandenberg public affairs officials said late Friday afternoon in a response to media questions.

Other estimates suggested the attack was done by a larger shark.

"The two members who were surfing saw the shark, and estimate it as a 10- to 12-foot shark," said Tech. Sgt. Tyrona Lawson from the 30th Space Wing Public Affairs.

She added that the attack happened at Jack's Point, approximately 1 mile north of Wall Beach.

Vandenberg officials notified people on base by email about the incident Friday morning — 16 hours after the incident — but waited longer to inform the press or wider community. Lawson later said they incident wasn't reported to the military base representatives until Friday morning.

"The individuals involved drove directly to the local ER. No other reports were made until this morning and actions (were) taken immediately," Lawson added.

Late Friday morning, the 30th Space Wing at the base posted an item on its Facebook page saying there had been a confirmed attack north of Wall Beach, which is north of the Santa Ynez River mouth and only accessible to people with base passes.

"The attack wasn't fatal," the post said, but no other information was provided.

A source who did not want to be named told Noozhawk the victim was surfing at a reef break at the time of the attack, and was undergoing surgery on his leg Friday.

Lompoc resident Ben Battles showed up at Surf Station to catch the train and watched 30th Security Forces members on all-terrain vehicles ushering people off Surf Beach about 11:40 a.m. Friday.

He estimated about 10 people were on the beach at the time and appeared cooperative.

"They didn't really press the matter. You hear shark attack and it's like, 'OK, I will cooperate," Battles said.

The attack came just a day after the beach was reopened following the snowy plover nesting season.

"We just got it back," Battles said. "And it's a beautiful weekend for the beach."

A steady stream of local residents and visitors eager to savor a sunny day at the beach and cool off from the record-setting temperatures Friday were disappointed to discover the closure.

Armed with an ice cooler and towel tucked in a bag, Kerstin Burns, a military spouse living in Santa Maria, brought her father-in-law Fritz Burns, who lives in central New York, to Surf Beach.

Instead, they stood at the gate and watched the waves.

"Well, that's a bummer," Kerstin Burns said. "It was a beautiful day for the beach, too."

"It's disappointing," Fritz Barns said. "It's clearly a beautiful stretch of beach."

Train passenger Ric Sarabia hoped to spend some time at the beach upon arriving on the Central Coast from Los Angeles on Friday.

"I can't go onto the sand?" Sarabia asked. "The sharks aren't going to take me on the sand. I move like a cat. ... If it's not the plovers, it's the damn sharks."

Vandenberg officials said the beaches are fully closed since they don't have lifeguards "or any other means to enforce restricting water access."

Others asked why anyone would go in the water at Surf Beach, considering its past history of shark attacks and its known strong currents.

Surf Beach was the site of two fatal shark attacks in 2010 and 2012, both occurring in October. The first attack claimed the life of Santa Barbara college student Lucas Ransom, 19, from Riverside County. He was boogie boarding at the time.

Two years and a day later, Orcutt resident Francisco "Fran" Solario Jr., 39, was killed while surfing near Surf Beach.

The bright yellow shark warning sign that stood on a post inside the gate at Surf Beach after being installed two years apparently was stolen recently and was missing Friday.

Most local beaches adopted a 72-hour timeout policy when a great white shark attack occurs, a plan put into place after a Nipomo woman, Deborah Franzman, was killed by a shark off Avila Beach in 2003.

However, the local cities typically warn people to remain out of the water, and still let visitors have access to the sand.

