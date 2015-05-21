Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 6:00 am | Overcast 55º

 
 
 
 

Vitamin Angels Increases Support to Nepal Following Second Earthquake

By Natalie Hernandez Vitamin Angels | May 21, 2015 | 11:45 a.m.

Vitamin Angels — a tax-exempt, nonprofit charity that provides life-changing vitamins that offset the effects of undernutrition to women and children around the world — has once again responded to requests from partner NGOs in Nepal following the occurrence of a second 7.0-plus earthquake in the region.

Thanks to a substantial program base in India, where much of the relief efforts are being staged, Vitamin Angels was able to quickly organize a shipment of inventory to provide an additional 2 million doses of vitamin A and albendazole to Unicef Nepal, which is working alongside the government of Nepal to provide relief to those affected by the natural disaster. Vitamin Angels is also working closely to support partner organizations such as AmeriCares India and Doctors for You as they assist in the relief efforts.

“Vitamin Angels’ assistance in this unusual circumstance will assist authorities in Nepal to quickly fill the need for an emergency nutrition response that may avert further illness and deaths among those already devastated by the earthquakes,” said Howard Schiffer, president and founder of Vitamin Angels.

This new grant supplements the previously reported increased and expedited support Vitamin Angels is providing to it partners in Nepal. Vitamin Angels’s direct assistance to Nepal and to our Indian partners working in Nepal is provided in complement to the already outstanding efforts of the Nepalese community to respond to the devastating earthquakes in their country.

Vitamin Angels is gratefully accepting donations which will support its efforts in Nepal (and around the world) and suggests parties interested in supporting the Nepalese relief effort consider directly contributing to its NGO partners: Global Nutrition Empowerment, Project for a Village and Citta, which supports our partner, Aatiyma.

Vitamin Angels helps at-risk populations in need — specifically pregnant women, new mothers, and children under five — gain access to lifesaving and life changing vitamins and minerals. Vitamin Angels works to reach underserved communities in partnership with over 700 NGOs in almost every U.S. state and more than 50 countries around the world. Vitamin Angels has received seven consecutive four-star ratings from Charity Navigator for Financial Health, Accountability and Transparency. To learn more, visit www.vitaminangels.org.

— Natalie Hernandez is the media coordinator for Vitamin Angels.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 