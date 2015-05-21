Vitamin Angels Increases Support to Nepal Following Second Earthquake

Vitamin Angels — a tax-exempt, nonprofit charity that provides life-changing vitamins that offset the effects of undernutrition to women and children around the world — has once again responded to requests from partner NGOs in Nepal following the occurrence of a second 7.0-plus earthquake in the region.

Thanks to a substantial program base in India, where much of the relief efforts are being staged, Vitamin Angels was able to quickly organize a shipment of inventory to provide an additional 2 million doses of vitamin A and albendazole to Unicef Nepal, which is working alongside the government of Nepal to provide relief to those affected by the natural disaster. Vitamin Angels is also working closely to support partner organizations such as AmeriCares India and Doctors for You as they assist in the relief efforts.

“Vitamin Angels’ assistance in this unusual circumstance will assist authorities in Nepal to quickly fill the need for an emergency nutrition response that may avert further illness and deaths among those already devastated by the earthquakes,” said Howard Schiffer, president and founder of Vitamin Angels.

This new grant supplements the previously reported increased and expedited support Vitamin Angels is providing to it partners in Nepal. Vitamin Angels’s direct assistance to Nepal and to our Indian partners working in Nepal is provided in complement to the already outstanding efforts of the Nepalese community to respond to the devastating earthquakes in their country.

Vitamin Angels is gratefully accepting donations which will support its efforts in Nepal (and around the world) and suggests parties interested in supporting the Nepalese relief effort consider directly contributing to its NGO partners: Global Nutrition Empowerment, Project for a Village and Citta, which supports our partner, Aatiyma.

Vitamin Angels helps at-risk populations in need — specifically pregnant women, new mothers, and children under five — gain access to lifesaving and life changing vitamins and minerals. Vitamin Angels works to reach underserved communities in partnership with over 700 NGOs in almost every U.S. state and more than 50 countries around the world. Vitamin Angels has received seven consecutive four-star ratings from Charity Navigator for Financial Health, Accountability and Transparency. To learn more, visit www.vitaminangels.org.

— Natalie Hernandez is the media coordinator for Vitamin Angels.