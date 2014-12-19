No Injuries in Vehicle Accident, Fire in Santa Barbara

A vehicle went into a creek and caught on fire after a two-vehicle accident on the 1300 block of Sycamore Canyon Road Friday afternoon, according to Santa Barbara City Fire.

All occupants were out of both vehicles and had very minor injuries or no injuries, fire inspector Ryan Diguilio said.

City Fire was called out to the incident around 3:30 p.m. Friday and found one vehicle over the side of the road and on fire.

The vegetation was still wet from the rain so it didn't spread, and was extinguished by firefighters, Diguilio said.

