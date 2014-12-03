None Injured in Landslides at Nojoqui Falls Park

Two landslides occurred on Wednesday in the Nojoqui Falls area due to the heavy rains, but no one was trapped or injured from the incidents.
County Fire received a call that a landslide had occurred at 11:41 a.m. near the Nojoqui Falls, which is located south of Solvang, according to Capt. David Sadecki of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
The slide occurred a quarter mile up from the trailhead at the the top near the falls, Sadecki said, and three engines, search and rescue teams as well as a helicopter, AMR ambulance and County Parks staff responded to the scene.
Two groups were near the area at the time of the landslide — a group of two adults and two children and another group of three women — but "no one was injured and no one was trapped by the slide," Sadecki said. A bench and terrace area were damaged by the slide.
Firefighters were able to hike up and escort the people down from the affected slide area, and a second slide resulted as the group descended.
The trail is currently closed and will be up to county parks staff to determine when it will be safe to reopen.
