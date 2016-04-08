Nonprofit Development Veteran Lori Willis Joins Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara

Long-time Santa Barbara resident and fundraising veteran Lori Willis has joined the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara as its major gifts officer.

In her new role Willis will be responsible for securing major gifts for the development of the new Cancer Center.

“The Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara is pleased to announce Lori Willis as our Major Gifts Officer,” said Rick Scott, president of the foundation. “The addition of Ms. Willis to the Cancer Foundation will contribute to the success of the new Cancer Center.”

Willis comes to the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara from Bishop Garcia Diego High School. In her previous role as the advancement, major gifts, admission and communications director, Willis cultivated and solicited major donor prospects and stewarded families through the admissions funnel.

She also created and revamped the school’s marketing and communications strategy.

Beyond Bishop Diego High School, Willis has worked as the major gifts director for Direct Relief, where she collaborated with more than 200 donors whose contributions helped to support the organization’s annual operating budget.

Willis also has more than 15 years of sales and marketing experience, with companies including Givezooks!, Starbucks and The Hudson Institute of Santa Barbara.

— Liz Baker is a marketing supervisor at Sansum Clinic.