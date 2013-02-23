Friday, April 20 , 2018, 6:15 am | Fair 47º

 
 
 
 

Nonprofit Kinect Opens to Provide Leadership and Sustainability for Nonprofit Organizations

By Nonprofit Kinect | February 23, 2013 | 10:00 p.m.

Cynder Sinclair has just started a new consulting business for nonprofit organizations called Nonprofit Kinect.

The new company is providing services in three areas:

» Board leadership, encompassing recruitment, training and retention of board members

» Fundraising, focusing on creating and implementing a comprehensive, tailored fund development plan

» Capacity building, including strategic planning, succession planning and internal organizational systems.

Nonprofit Kinect is also offering board retreats, corporate social responsibility strategies, and executive coaching.

“It’s time for me to give back,” Sinclair explained. “I’ve learned so much about nonprofit management over the past 30 years.”

She says she is enthusiastic about working with nonprofit leaders to enhance organizational leadership and sustainability.

Sinclair moved to Santa Barbara in 1995 to accept the position of CEO for Tres Condados Girl Scout Council, which she held for 12 years. After that she was vice president in wealth management for Santa Barbara Bank & Trust for two years. For the past five years, she served as CEO for Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics. Before coming to Santa Barbara, Sinclair led the Child Abuse Prevention Council of San Joaquin County and founded two local nonprofits and one national organization.

Sinclair graduated from the University of Phoenix with her doctorate of management in 2008. She received her master’s degree in organizational development from the University of Phoenix and her bachelor’s degree from California State University, Fresno. Her areas of focus include leadership, organizational systems, organizational culture and nonprofit business models.

Click here for more information on Nonprofit Kinect, or call 805.689.2137. Sinclair also can be contacted at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

 
