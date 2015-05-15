Nonprofit Partners Needed to Sell Raffle Tickets for Rotary Clubs of Goleta Fireworks Festival

It’s that time of year again, and the Rotary Club of Goleta Noontime and Rotary Club of Goleta are well under way planning the 18th annual Rotary Clubs of Goleta Fireworks Festival at Girsh Park.

This event is planned entirely by volunteers from both clubs, and proceeds from the event support scholarships and donations to other local nonprofits.

Each year there is a raffle with great prizes and this year will be no different. The top raffle prize will be $1,000 cash. Other prizes this year will include an Apple Watch, GoPro Hero 4 camera, $500 gas cards, a year of free car washes and more! Tickets are $5 each.

We partner with other 501(c)3 organizations with our raffle, offering them the opportunity to raise money for their organizations by helping us sell raffle tickets. Qualified nonprofits get the opportunity to retain 50 percent of the proceeds from the raffle tickets they sell. Last year alone we helped local nonprofits raise $6,000 for their programs — it’s a great way to help them raise much needed funds.

If you are a 501(c)3 organization and would like more information on how you can help sell raffle tickets, contact Clara van Meeuwen at [email protected].

For more information on the Rotary Clubs of Goleta Fireworks Festival, email [email protected].

— Clara van Meeuwen represents the Rotary Clubs of Goleta Fireworks Festival.