Nonprofit Publisher Seeks Funds For Books For Migrant Families Facing Separation

Seven Seas Press, of Santa Barbara, recently published a children’s book, The Little Blue Dragon – La Dragoncita Azul, which is aimed at supporting children who face separation from their caregivers.

To date, more than $3,300 has been raised, making it possible to donate books to local and international organizations that work with children and families. A generous donation financed the book’s translation into Spanish. The bilingual version is now available.

Seven Seas Press is seeking additional funding to be able to donate more books to organizations working with children in detention centers in the U.S.

The Little Blue Dragon – La Dragoncita Azul is for children who spend time away from a primary caregiver; children separated from parents; and children experiencing challenging situations in their lives.

The book provides a tangible way to give comfort and emotional support to children experiencing separation trauma.

"I am so moved to even imagine The Little Blue Dragon – La Dragoncita Azul making her way to the border and being read to the children there in such desperate circumstances,” said the book’s author Colleen McCarthy-Evans.

“I am profoundly grateful to all the kind people, friends and strangers who have joined in the effort to bring them some comfort to them via this story,” she said.

For more information about the book and information about the campaign, visit https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/the-little-blue-dragon/x/19610274#/.

— Erika Romer for Seven Seas Press.