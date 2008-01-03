Wednesday, April 25 , 2018, 2:29 am | Fog/Mist 52º

 
 
 
 
Nonprofit Support Center Names Interim Director

Susan Epstein has been named interim director of Santa Barbara's Nonprofit Support Center.

By | January 3, 2008 | 8:40 a.m.

Susan Epstein an attorney, an elected trustee of the Goleta Union School District and the mother of two elementary-aged children, has been chosen to act as the interim executive director for the Nonprofit Support Center while the board searches for a permanent replacement.

The present executive director, Carol Nickell, will be leaving the organization next Friday to take over as CEO of the North American Riding for the Handicapped Association, NARHA.

Epstein has a career history of working to improve education on local, state and national levels.  She founded and served as executive director and board chair of a San Francisco-based school-improvement organization, Our Schools, Our Media, from 1995 until 2000 when she moved to Santa Barbara. She also served as public relations director for the Bay Area School Reform Collaborative and worked as an attorney on corporate matters for business clients.

Before attending law school at the University of Chicago, where she graduated in 1995, Epstein used her degree in Computer Science from Stanford University at Apple Computer, helping to develop a tool to make programs more user-friendly. Epstein’s volunteer work has included multiple projects to give legal aid to those in need and taking leadership positions for political causes she is passionate about.

Susan will be working at NSC beginning Monday.  She can be reached at 805-681-1040, ext. 13 or [email protected]

Center Has New Training and Programs Manager

Marti Fallon has been promoted to Training and Programs Manager for the Nonprofit Support Center.  The present manager, Page Schindler, will remain at NSC over the next month to ensure a smooth transition.

Some of the upcoming events at the NSC include:

Raiser’s Edge User Group
If you’re a Blackbaud customer you won’t want to miss this unique, FREE, opportunity to use their product better. Wednesday, Jan. 9 (for current Raiser’s Edge users only) – Santa Barbara

Building Community Connections Collaboration Summit
Meet and brainstorm with others who do valuable work in the community and learn how to go beyond making connections and into the realm of actually merging your efforts into a collaborative community force.
Thursday, Jan. 10 – Santa Barbara

Fund Development 101
A primer for new(er) fundraisers – staff, volunteer or board – on the tools and skills necessary to successfully develop support for your organization.
Wednesday, Jan. 23 – Santa Barbara

The Feasibility Study: A Tool for Readiness (SLO)
Before you embark on a capital campaign or any other major fundraising effort, you need to know what your options really are.  How feasible are your goals?
Thursday, Jan. 24 – San Luis Obispo

Getting Media Attention in an Evolving Market
A panel of local media and a workshop on writing an effective press release – don’t miss this event organized with help from media outlets to help YOU get your story out.
Friday, Jan. 25 – Santa Barbara

 

