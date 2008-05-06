Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 10:25 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Nonprofit Support Center Names New Executive Director

Lisa Holden of Connecticut has an extensive background in nonprofit management, community outreach and public policy.

By Pam Hamlin | May 6, 2008 | 7:58 a.m.

The Nonprofit Support Center announced Tuesday that Lisa Holden will assume the position of executive director effective Monday.

image
Lisa Holden

Holden has extensive experience in nonprofit management, government affairs, public policy, and coalition building and leadership. Since 2000, Holden served as the executive director of the Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence, a statewide membership organization focused on ending domestic violence. In that position, Holden was responsible for leading an agency in transition and their member organizations in implementing best practices in nonprofit management.

 

She has increased the strength of the organization by increasing training, expanding access to services for underserved populations, improving and measuring program outcomes, and fostering board development and diversification. Under her leadership, CCADV has become a statewide leader on issues relating to the criminal justice system and has played a primary role in major efforts to reform and improve it.

"We are so pleased to have Lisa Holden as the new executive director of the Nonprofit Support Center," said Pam Hamlin, chairwoman of the NSC Board of Directors. "Her vast experience in and knowledge about nonprofit management, organizational leadership and reform, community outreach and coalition building are a perfect fit for NSC. We look forward to having Lisa join the NSC and assist our member nonprofits in meeting the many challenges we face in our community."

In 2007, Holden was appointed by the governor of Connecticut to lead a 20-member Task Force on Sentencing and Parole, which led to a review of the entire criminal justice system in that state.  She also was appointed by the chief justice of the Connecticut Supreme Court to serve on the state’s Public Service and Trust Commission. From 1992 to 2000, Holden served as the regional manager for Ambulatory and Community Women’s Health Services for Aurora Health Care in Milwaukee, Wis. In that position, Holden led efforts to improve health care services for women and children and foster reform and improvements in government agencies and nonprofits providing medical services to women and children.

Holden earned a bachelor of science in nursing from Marquette University. She received an executive education certificate from the Notre Dame Executive Integral Leadership Program and pursued graduate work in nursing at the University of Wisconsin.

NSC began its search for a new executive director in January, when former executive director Carol Nickell left Santa Barbara to lead a national nonprofit organziation in Colorado. While conducting its search, NSC utilized one of its own programs, the Executive Transitions Service, to provide a smooth transition and leadership for the organization until a new director was identified. As a part of that program, Susan Epstein has served as the interim executive director.

“The NSC Board of Directors is profoundly grateful to Susan for her excellent leadership and support during this transition,” Hamlin said. “She has been everything we could have hoped for and more in an interim ED. She is a testament to the value of our programs for the entire community as we at NSC continue helping nonprofits do their good work better."

The Nonprofit Support Center provides leadership, consulting and training to help more than 2,000 nonprofit organizations throughout Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. Through workshops, resource centers, computer labs, consulting services and special speaker events, NSC strengthens the organizations that provide vital services to our communities.  To learn more about the Nonprofit Support Center, click here or call 805.681.1040.

Pam Hamlin is chairwoman of the Nonprofit Support Center‘s Board of Directors and executive director of the Hutton Foundation.

