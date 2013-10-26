Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 10:31 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Nonprofit Trainer Chuck Loring to Lead Workshop on Boards, Fundraising

By The Fund for Santa Barbara | October 26, 2013 | 2:40 p.m.

The Fund for Santa Barbara in partnership with the Santa Barbara Foundation will host "Purposeful Boards, Powerful Fundraising" with Chuck Loring on Thursday, Oct. 31.

Chuck Loring

The workshop will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Cabrillo Pavilion Arts Center, 1118 E. Cabrillo Blvd. Cost is $50 per person and $25 for each additional person from the same organization. Sliding scale registrations are available by calling The Fund for Santa Barbara at 805.962.9164. Advance registration required; click here to register.

“Thoughtful, engaged board leadership is critical to the success of every nonprofit," said Geoff Green, executive director of The Fund for Santa Barbara. "No matter the size of the organization nor the issues addressed — a strong board is key."

It's never been more important for boards and staff to work together effectively to solicit financial support from their community. Perfect for board-staff teams, Thursday's practical session addresses the complementary roles board members play in their organization's governance and resource development.



The workshop begins with a close look at board recruitment, structure, operations and culture, knowing that weak boards don't raise funds effectively. The second part focuses on how to involve board members in effective fundraising.

» Topics covered in this day-long session will include:

» Trends affecting governance and fundraising in the nonprofit sector

» The stages of board evolution that affect board performance

» Why some nonprofits confuse volunteering with governance

» Legal obligations of nonprofit boards and best practices surrounding board roles and responsibilities

» How great boards profile before recruiting and the critical importance of an Expectation Statement

» Why term limits are essential for a fundraising board

» Periodic fundraising exercises you can do with your board

» How to get your board to articulate your organization's value to the community

» How every single willing board member can be a great fundraiser

While individual board members and staff will benefit from this session, having staff and board members from the same organization attend as a team will enhance the experience.

Loring, CFRE, MBA, is a senior partner of the Fort Lauderdale, Fla.- and Indianapolis-based firm of Loring, Sternberg & Associates, which provides fundraising and governance consulting services to nonprofits. He is also a senior governance consultant for BoardSource. He provides nonprofit governance consulting and training to clients, and has a particular expertise in the board’s role in fundraising.

Click here for more information on The Fund for Santa Barbara, or call 805.962.9164. Connect with The Fund for Santa Barbara on Facebook.



