Nonprofits Can Book Free Display Case Space in Central Library Lobby

The Santa Barbara Central Library is now accepting reservation requests for the use of the lobby display cases for the year beginning January 2017. Local nonprofit organizations are invited to submit requests for use of the display spaces. There is no charge for the use of these exhibit areas.



Display cases are assigned for a one-month period, and are offered to provide the public with attractive, diversified displays designed to introduce new ideas, broaden interest, and develop appreciation and understanding of the various facets of our culture.

Some of the organizations that have installed displays in recent years include the Alliance for Living & Dying Well, Santa Barbara Botanic Garden, and Women’s Economic Ventures.



The Santa Barbara Public Library System’s web site, sbplibrary.org, has the sizes of the display cases and a link to a printable reservation request form (under “I Want To…” / Reserve a Display Case).

Requests may be delivered or mailed to the Santa Barbara Public Library, 40 E. Anapamu St., Santa Barbara, CA 93101 or e-mailed to [email protected]. Organizations that have not used the display cases in the past two years will be given priority in assigning spaces for 2017.



For further information contact Central Library administration at 564-5608.

— Norma Cervantes for the Santa Barbara Central Library.