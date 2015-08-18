Nonprofits Encouraged to Fill Displays in Central Library Lobby

Advice

Santa Barbara Central Library is now accepting requests for the use of its lobby display cases for 2016.

Local nonprofit organizations are invited to submit requests for use of the display spaces. There is no charge for the use of these exhibit areas.

Display cases are assigned for a one-month period and are offered to provide the public with attractive, diversified displays designed to introduce new ideas, broaden interest and develop appreciation and understanding of the various facets of our culture.

Some of the organizations that have had displays in recent years include the Santa Barbara Permaculture Network, Boys & Girls Club, Los Padres Forest Watch, Cottage Health System and Casa Dolores.

The Santa Barbara Public Library System’s website lists the sizes of the three display cases and has a link to a printable request form (under “I want to...Reserve Display Cases”).

Request forms may be hand delivered or mailed to Library Administration, Santa Barbara Public Library, 40 E. Anapamu St., Santa Barbara, CA 93101 or emailed to [email protected].

Organizations that have not used the display cases in the past two years will be given priority for 2016.

For further information contact Central Library Administration at 805.564.5608.

— Maria Gordon represents the Santa Barbara Public Library.