Nonprofits Take Home $1 Million at Montecito Bank & Trust Awards Luncheon

13th annual giving event donates to 184 nonprofit organizations in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties

Recipients of the Montecito Bank & Trust Community Dividends Awards for nonprofits gathered Monday outside the Corale Casino. From left, Rick Boller of the Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation, Erik Gregersen of the Elverhoj Museum of History & Art and Beth Skidmore of theh Dream Foundation.
Recipients of the Montecito Bank & Trust Community Dividends Awards for nonprofits gathered Monday outside the Corale Casino. From left, Rick Boller of the Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation, Erik Gregersen of the Elverhoj Museum of History & Art and Beth Skidmore of theh Dream Foundation.      (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)
By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | November 23, 2015 | 6:56 p.m.

In the spirit of holiday giving, Montecito Bank & Trust on Monday gave away $1 million to 184 deserving nonprofit organizations.

The 13th annual Montecito Bank & Trust Community Dividends Awards Luncheon, which is typically held the week of Thanksgiving, drew hundreds of nonprofits from Santa Barbara and Ventura counties to the La Pacifica Ballroom Coral Casino at Four Seasons The Biltmore, kicking off with an hour-long networking session overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

“Doing good is good business,” bank CEO and president Janet Garufis said during the luncheon.

“Welcome to all our friends old and new. Today we are thrilled to celebrate you. The work you do is contagious.”

The awards ceremony was started more so Montecito Bank & Trust could give back to the community it serves.

The good news, Garufis said, was that 184 nonprofit organizations were chosen. The bad news was that Montecito Bank & Trust had to whittle down the list from 345 applicants.

She said business was still good at the community bank, which celebrated its 40th anniversary earlier this year.

Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation executive director Rick Boller attended the luncheon for the first time, although the nonprofit was no stranger to contributions from the bank.

Sylvia Henry of the American Cancer Society and Alan Rose, a Pacific Pride Foundation board member and KEYT chief meteorologist, chatted before the Montecito Bank & Trust Community Dividends Awards for nonprofits. Click to view larger
Sylvia Henry of the American Cancer Society and Alan Rose, a Pacific Pride Foundation board member and KEYT chief meteorologist, chatted before the Montecito Bank & Trust Community Dividends Awards for nonprofits.          (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)

“Education outreach has been something they’ve been focused on,” Boller said, adding that his concert venue nonprofit raises funds for music education programs.

Other recipients included the California Central Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association, American Cancer Society, Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara, Dream Foundation and more.

Scroll down for a full list of this year’s recipients. 

Michael Towbes, bank founder and board chairman, happily announced Montecito Bank & Trust has given away $13 million total over the past 13 events — its largest community giveback each year.

The bank donates to those who help the community, he said, because they hope other corporations and businesses will follow suit.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Montecito Bank &amp; Trust Community Dividends Recipients 2015

