Lompoc Police Investigating Nonspecific Threat Involving Schools

A nonspecific threat in a letter to Lompoc Unified School District is under investigation by Lompoc police.

School district staff alerted police at 1:30 p.m. Thursday about a letter from an unknown source warning of a potential nonspecific threat.

“The letter itself was not threatening,” police Sgt. Kevin Martin said Friday.

Officers responded and reviewed the document.

“The letter did not indicate a credible threat to a specific school, and the letter did not provide dates as to when an incident would occur,” Martin said.

“The Police Department takes the safety of the students in our schools seriously, and is thoroughly investigating this matter,” he said.

Schools in Lompoc district have been notified of the investigation.

Since LUSD also has schools in Vandenberg Village and at Vandenberg Air Force Base, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department and base security forces squadron were informed.

Additionally, parents were notified of the incident, several said on social media posts Friday afternoon.

Anyone with information on the matter should call Sgt. Kevin Martin at 805.736.2341, or make contact through the police department’s mobile app.

