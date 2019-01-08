Noontime Concert Series on Menu at Opera Santa Barbara

Opera Santa Barbara (OSB) will resume its Noontime Concert Series at public libraries throughout the Central Coast featuring Chrisman Studio artists Ashley Kay Armstrong, Michael Kollmorgen, Jennifer Lindsay and Yazid Gray.

They will be in residence from January-May performing small roles and covering principal artists in the opera’s mainstage productions this season, Eugene Onegin (March 1-3) and The Crucible (April 26-28). They also will participate in a 25th anniversary gala event Jan. 26.

The studio artists are the backbone of OSB’s educational outreach programs, performing free noontime concerts throughout the Central Coast from Santa Maria to Thousand Oaks.

They also serve as the improvisational talent for the in-school opera workshop called The Opera Lab, designed for grades three-six.

The noontime program schedule:

Jan. 17 - Ojai Public Library, noon-1 p.m.

Jan. 18 - Ventura Public Library, noon-1 p.m.

Jan. 21 - Santa Maria Public Library, noon-1 p.m.

Jan. 22 - Lompoc Public Library, noon-1 p.m.

Jan. 23 - Solvang Wilding Museum, noon-1 p.m.

Feb. 13 - Santa Barbara Public Library, noon-1 p.m.

For more information about the studio artist residence program, auditions and schedules, visit operasb.org.

The studio artists:

Soprano Lindsay joins the Chrisman Studio Artist Program for Opera Santa Barbara’s 2018/19 season, covering Tatiana in Eugene Onegin and both Mimì and Musetta in La bohème, and singing Mary Warren in The Crucible.

Before joining OSB, she will make her role debut as Mimi in La bohème with Opera Connecticut. Lindsay holds degrees from Harvey Mudd College , Columbia University and Johns Hopkins University.

She worked as a software developer for the U.S. Department of Defense before pursuing a career in music.

Tenor Kollmorgen has been performing since he was seven years old as a member of the The Tulsa Boy Singers. He attended Oklahoma State University, where among other productions, he sang the role of Rodolfo in La Bohème.

Kollmorgen attended the University of Houston for his graduate studies, earning a master of music degree in vocal performance.

He has won first place in both the Junior and Senior Men's Division at the Oklahoma National Teachers of Singing competition and was a recipient of the Vocal Music Scholarship at OSU and the Winifred and Maurice Hirsch Memorial Scholarship at UH.

Mezzo-soprano Armstrong makes her OSB debut as Olga in Eugene Onegin as a member of the Chrisman Studio Artist program. This past season, she was a Cedar Rapids Opera Theatre Young Artist, and sang in Brigadoon and Turandot.

She was an apprentice artist with Sarasota Opera and sang in the world premiere of Cosmic Ray and the Amazing Chris with Thompson Street Opera.

Armstrong attended the Chicago College of Performing Arts, where she performed in Monteverdi’s L'incoronazione di Poppea, Bluebeard's Waiting Room, The Women, and The Nightingale.

Baritone Gray is a recent graduate of University of Michigan where he received his master’s in vocal performance. While there, he performed in several mainstage productions including the premiere of William Bolcom’s newest opera, Dinner at Eight.

In summer 2018, he participated in the Studio Artist Program at Opera Maine. He is also an alumnus of DePauw University. He has worked with such composers as Mark Adamo, John Corigliano, Roberto Sierra, Adam Guettel and Gabriela Frank.

— Lex Benes for Opera Santa Barbara.