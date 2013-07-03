Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 8:20 am | Fog/Mist 52º

 
 
 
 

Noospheric Holding Open House at New Office to Benefit Foodbank

By Noospheric | July 3, 2013 | 7:40 a.m.

Noospheric has a new home in the heart of downtown Santa Barbara, just one block from State Street off Chapala and Anapamu streets at 104 W. Anapamu St., Suite K.

To celebrate, the company is holding an Open House from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 11. There is a $20 suggested donation, with all proceeds benefiting the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

Click here to RSVP.

Come visit our new and exciting office space, learn about our growing companies, see product demos, network with staff and guests, and enjoy complimentary drinks and hors d’oeuvres.

Help us support the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County by donating or volunteering to help out.

Noospheric LLC is a technology startup accelerator and online marketing agency that has been operating in downtown Santa Barbara since 2007. Led by renowned entrepreneur Jacques Habra, Noospheric owns and operates five businesses in the online marketing and technology startup industries. Click here for more information.

