Noozhawk All-South Coast Football Team Presented at Round Table Press Luncheon

Football

The 2017 Noozhawk All-South Coast Football Team was presented at Monday's Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon at Harry's Plaza Cafe.

The 34-player squad was led by Bishop Diego senior running back and Offensive MVP John Harris and Defensive co-MVPs Ashton Borgeson of Bishop Diego and Will Yamasaki of Dos Pueblos, who are both senior middle linebackers.

Bishop Diego, which won the Division 6 CIF-Southern Section title, So Cal Division 3AA Regional Bowl and Division 3AA State Championships, had the most players selected to the team with 13, Dos Pueblos, the CIF-SS Division 10 runner-up, was next with 10 players. All seven area schools that play football, including the 8-man programs at Laguna Blanca and Cate, were represented on the squad.

Shane Lopes, who guided Laguna Blanca to its first CIF championship game, was named the Coach of the Year.

Here are photos of the All-South Coast Football Team by position: