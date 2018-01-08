Friday, June 22 , 2018, 7:43 am | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 
Football

Noozhawk All-South Coast Football Team Presented at Round Table Press Luncheon

The MVPs of the Noozhawk All-South Coast Football Team are, from left, senior linebacker Will Yamasaki of Dos Pueblos (defense), senior running back John Harris of Bishop Diego (offense) and senior linebacker Ashton Borgeson of Bishop Diego (defense). (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 8, 2018 | 11:51 p.m.

The 2017 Noozhawk All-South Coast Football Team was presented at Monday's Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon at Harry's Plaza Cafe.

The 34-player squad was led by Bishop Diego senior running back and Offensive MVP John Harris and Defensive co-MVPs Ashton Borgeson of Bishop Diego and Will Yamasaki of Dos Pueblos, who are both senior middle linebackers.

Bishop Diego, which won the Division 6 CIF-Southern Section title, So Cal Division 3AA Regional Bowl and Division 3AA State Championships, had the most players selected to the team with 13, Dos Pueblos, the CIF-SS Division 10 runner-up, was next with 10 players. All seven area schools that play football, including the 8-man programs at Laguna Blanca and Cate, were represented on the squad.

Shane Lopes, who guided Laguna Blanca to its first CIF championship game, was named the Coach of the Year.

Here are photos of the All-South Coast Football Team by position:

The members of the offensive line are, from left, Nathan Beveridge (Dos Pueblos), Adrian Guillen (Bishop Diego), David Torres (Carpinteria), Jacob Songer (Bishop Diego) and Erick Nisich (Dos Pueblos). (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)
The receiving corps includes, from left, Natani Drati (Santa Barbara), Cyrus Wallace (Dos Pueblos), Isaiah Veal (Bishop Diego) and Mitch Heller (Bishop Diego). (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)
The offensive backfield consists of, from left: quarterback Frankie Gamberdella (Santa Barbara), running back Evan McKeegan (Bishop Diego), quarterback Jake Ramirez (Dos Pueblos), running back Erick Lopez (Dos Pueblos) and running Leo Vargas (Carpinteria). (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)
The members of the defensive line are, from left: Jose Alvarado (Carpinteria), Justin Padilla (Dos Pueblos), Will Goodwin (Bishop Diego) and Chris Jablonka (Bishop Diego). (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)
The four linebackers named to the team are: from left, Adrian Soracco (Bishop Diego), Henry Hepp (Santa Barbara), Anthony Myers (Dos Puebos) and Aidan O’Donnell (Laguna Blanca). (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)
The defensive back consists of Michael Elbert (Dos Pueblos), Daniel Arzate (Dos Pueblos), Dylan Streett (Bishop Diego), David Gladish (Bishop Diego), Jacob Forney (Santa Barbara). (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)
The special teams members of the team are, from left: kicker Jack Luckhurst (Bishop Diego) and punter Andrew Aragon (San Marcos). (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)

