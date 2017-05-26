Noozhawk Asks: Can Goleta Sweep the Gravel from the Cathedral Oaks Bike Lanes?

Reader Mike Fay wants to know when Goleta will clear the streets for cyclists.

This week’s question: Could Goleta contract for at least intermittent street sweeping to, for example, clear gravel from the Cathedral Oaks Road bike lanes?

— Mike Fay, Goleta

According to Valerie Kushnerov, spokeswoman for the City of Goleta, street sweeping responsibilities are split geographically between the city’s contractor and the Goleta West Sanitary District.

The area generally west of La Patera Avenue is handled by Goleta West while the area east of La Patera is handled by the city, she told Noozhawk.

Specifically looking at Cathedral Oaks, the roadway west of Fairview Avenue is swept between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month. East of Fairview, Cathedral Oaks areas have street sweeping between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on the first and third Thursdays of the month.

