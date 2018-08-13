Noozhawk Asks: Can I Bring My Dog to the Free Goleta Concerts at Rancho La Patera/Stow House?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Question: Can you bring your dog to summer concerts at Stow House/Rancho La Patera in Goleta?

Dogs are not allowed at the Music at the Ranch summer concert series held at Rancho La Patera and Stow House, according to the Goleta Valley Historical Society.

There are two more of the free community concerts, which start at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday (Area 51 is performing) and next Tuesday, Aug. 21 (The Molly Ringwald Project is performing) at 304 N. Los Carneros Road.

For more info about the series and a schedule of upcoming shows, click here.

If you’re a dog owner craving live music and you don’t want to leave your pet at home, there is another option in Goleta.

The Goleta Old Town Community Association hosts Concerts at the Gazebo at the Goleta Valley Community Center, and leashed dogs are allowed at the free, weekly summer concerts.

The last show of the summer (The Rincons are performing) is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 22, at 6 p.m.

Click here for more information.

