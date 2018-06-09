Noozhawk Asks: What’s the Story Behind the New Restaurant at the Old Downey’s?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Question: A new restaurant has opened where legendary Downey’s was located in downtown Santa Barbara. What’s the story with the new place?

—Rodger Dawson, Santa Barbara

Downey’s Restaurant, owned and operated by chef John Downey at 1305 State St. in Santa Barbara, closed last year after more than 35 years in business.

In its place is the recently opened Roost. According to its website, the restaurant offers “seasonal fare featuring rotisserie roasted meats and vegetables, fresh salads, grilled seafood and steaks ... local and imported wines, (and) craft beers ... Owner Jim Mishler roams the front while Chef Richard Lewis works the heat in the back.”

Roost says it menu changes seasonally and specials are offered daily.

The restaurant, in the heart of the downtown Arts District, is open from 5:30 p.m. to closing Monday through Saturday.

