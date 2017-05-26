Noozhawk Asks: How Did Noozhawk Get Its Name?

Reader Bree Morris wanted to know how Noozhawk got its name. We’re glad she asked.

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

This week’s question: How did Noozhawk get its name?

— Bree Morris, Santa Barbara

A “newshawk” is slang for a newspaper reporter, although it likely was more common a term in the early 1900s — you know, back when there were newspapers.

When the idea for Noozhawk was hatched in late 2006, the newshawk.com domain name was owned by an Ohio company, as I recall.

Since the url was unavailable, we changed “news” to what we thought would be the more memorable “nooz,” and Noozhawk launched on Oct. 16, 2007.

