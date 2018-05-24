Saturday, June 30 , 2018, 11:23 am | Overcast 67º

 
 
 
 
Noozhawk Asks: Information + Inspiration for Santa Barbara County
A reader engagement partnership with Community West Bank

Noozhawk Asks: How is Santa Barbara Spending Measure C Sales Tax Increase Money?

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | May 24, 2018 | 2:54 p.m.

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Question: What is happening with Santa Barbara’s Measure C money?

— Santa Barbara resident Jay Smith

In November 2017, city voters approved the 1-percent sales tax increase, Measure C, which increased the rate to 8.75 percent as of April 1.

Measure C does not have a sunset clause, meaning it will be in effect in perpetuity unless it is repealed by voters through a ballot initiative.

In the proposed budget for the 2018-19 year, which begins July 1, the city estimates Measure C will bring in $21.9 million in revenues for infrastructure projects.

“All revenues received will be transferred into the Measure C Capital Fund where the use of the funds will be accounted for,” the budget summary says.

The city’s plan for spending that money is broken down by project, with expenditures planned for street maintenance, facilities maintenance, “preliminary work” for replacing the police station at 215 E. Figueroa St., renovating the Louise Lowry Davis Center, and more.

Santa Barbara Measure C budget graph Click to view larger
Santa Barbara’s 2018-19 recommended budget includes spending $21.9 million of Measure C sales-tax revenues on infrastructure projects.  (City of Santa Barbara photo)

Spending recommendations will be made at the staff level during the budget development process, like other revenues, said Bob Samario, city finance director. The City Council makes final decisions, as it will this year by adopting a budget in June.

Measure C spending will be guided by the council-approved resolution and ordinance that named funding priorities, Samario said.

Santa Barbara is required to create a Citizens Oversight Committee for Measure C spending, and the City Council will appoint seven members to the group on June 26.

Committee members have no advisory role in how the Measure C revenues should be spent, Samario said.

Their role is accountability after the fact – they will review spending reports to determine whether revenues were spent on capital infrastructure as the ordinance says they will be.

“They may not like that some of the money went for this project versus that project, but that’s not for them to say,” Samario said.

The Measure C ordinance that establishes the committee requires it to meet two times per fiscal year, to “receive a report from staff on the status of revenues received and projects funded from Measure C sales taxes” and review the Annual Accountability Report that is developed by county staff at the end of each fiscal year, according to the city.

Candidates for the committee, and other city advisory groups, were scheduled to be interviewed by council members on Tuesday and on June 12.  

Twelve applicants applied for the seven spots with four-year terms, according to the city.

They are: Jim Byrne, Steve Epstein, Ted Tedesco, John Thyne III, Susan Lafond, Francis Peters Jr., Sebastian Aldana Jr., Steve Lew, Lesley Wiscomb, Ken Oplinger (president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of the Santa Barbara Region), Elizabeth “Lizzie” Rodriguez, and Jim Armstrong (former Santa Barbara city administrator).  

Measure C capital spending for the 2018-19 year will be presented during the June 4 special budget work session at City Hall, 735 Anacapa St.

The full schedule for City Council budget review meetings can be found online here.

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Noozhawk Asks Sponsors

Noozhawk wishes to thank our Hawks Club members for their generosity and willingness to make Noozhawk Asks a reality.

It’s not too late to get your name on this list. If you would like to make a contribution, please contact publisher Bill Macfadyen at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.456.7195. Contributions to Noozhawk are not tax-deductible.

Thank you.

Suzie & Fred Allen

Katy Bazylewicz

Casey Bemis

Jean Blois

Ri-Pen Chou

Jeff DeVine

Brian Fahnestock

Judy Frost

Michael Gartzke

Marilyn Gilbert

Wesley Ginther

Stephanie Gombrelli

Patricia Griffin

Hib Halverson

Ed Heron

Bonnie and Richard Jensen

Danny Langhorne

Sofie Langhorne

Colin Macfadyen

Kirsten Macfadyen

Alixe Mattingly

Sheila & Frank McGinity

Kathleen Meehan

Kristen Miller

Bree Morris

Paula Patrick

Ed Seaman

Elizabeth Tilton

Kyra Turner

Scott Van Horn

Noozhawk’s note: Several dozen readers requested anonymity with their contributions.

 
 