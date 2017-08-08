Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 4:34 pm | Overcast 68º

 
 
 
 
Noozhawk Asks: Lompoc Voters Approved Prop. 64, So Why Not Examine Tax Revenue from Marijuana?

By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | August 8, 2017 | 3:51 p.m.

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Question: Last November, an overwhelmingly 57.6 percent of Lompoc voters approved Proposition 64. So why isn't the city examining potential tax revenue from legal pot? 

Joe A. Garcia, Lompoc 

Lompoc is discussing regulations for medical and recreational marijuana growing and sales within city limits, and the City Council formed an ad-hoc committee in December to research its options. 

The committee, which includes council members Victor Vega and Jenelle Osborne, is expected to return to the full City Council with a draft ordinance related to marijuana regulation, city spokeswoman Samantha Scroggin said.

The ad-hoc committee gave a report at a June 20 city council meeting that addresses question asker Joe Garcia's point: the community's support for legalization of recreational marijuana with almost 58 percent of voters supporting state Proposition 64, the Adult Use of Marijuana Act. 

“Based on the public attendance at all three meetings held to hear the community’s support of Proposition 64 by 58 percent, the committee recommends to council that a cannabis ordinance encompassing both medical and recreational industries be drafted for the city,” the committee reported in June.

The City Council discussed potential regulations for medical and recreational marijuana at its Aug. 1 meeting, including personal cultivation and commercial operations including dispensaries, growing, testing, manufacturing and delivery. 

The staff report, including options for taxation and fees on marijuana operations, can be viewed here. Video of the meeting can be viewed here

