Noozhawk Asks: Where Can I Get SBCC Graduation Photos?

Reader Hazel Gavina wants to keep Santa Barbara City College’s commencement in the picture.

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

This week’s question: What website can I view and order photos from the 2017 Santa Barbara City College graduation?

— Hazel Gavina, Santa Clara

If you are seeking individual photos of graduates, contact the Santa Barbara City College Office of Student Life at 805.730.4062, SBCC spokeswoman Luz Reyes-Martin said.

She said the student life office doesn’t archive or keep individual photos, but the staff can provide contact information for the photography vendor.

For any other photo requests of special events, call the SBCC Office of Communications at 805.730.4107. Reyes-Martin said the communications office sometimes takes photos of major events that are used for marketing and information purposes.

